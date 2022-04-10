Assam: Police Bust Cattle Smugglers In Dhubri

A cattle smuggler was killed while another was injured in police firing in Assam’s Dhubri district on Sunday, informed police.

A Nahayat outpost police team today caught the accused based on a tip-off. Police intercepted and searched a four-wheeler on suspicions of illegal cattle and narcotic substances.

Sub-divisional police officer of Bilasipara, Birinchi Bora was quoted by ANI as saying, “The vehicle didn't respond to the police instructions and tried to flee from the area. The police team also chased the vehicle and firing was started from the vehicle. The police team had also retaliated and two persons in the vehicle were injured. One among the injured persons succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.”