Union Minister Smriti Irani In Guwahati To Attend NE Zonal Conference

Union minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Sunday arrived in Assam's Guwahati where she is expected to chair the zonal conference of the eight state governments and stakeholders of the northeast region.
The Ministry of women and child development, which is under Irani, initiated a series of zonal consultations with state governments and stakeholders in each region of the country to ensure an optimum impact of three missions, namely, Poshan 2.0, Vatsalya and Shakti, which were launched recently.
This is the third such zonal meet after the earlier two were held in Chandigarh and Bengaluru. Representatives from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim will attend the meet which will be held today.
Earlier in the day, Irani visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to seek the blessings of the goddess. She was accompanied by Assam’s finance minister Ajanta Neog.
The Union minister's visit to the state was not a smooth sailing as she was courted by All India Mahila Congress President Netta D’Souza earlier on the flight bound for Guwahati. D’Souza pressed Irani hard on the issue of inflation.
They were onboard the same Guwahati-bound flight and following the landing, the conversation between the two kicked off.
D’Souza asked Irani about the rise in prices of LPG and other fuel to which Irani reverted back saying that the government was doing a lot for the poor through other welfare schemes.
Meanwhile, the women and children welfare minister met Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Met Assam CM @himantabiswa Ji in Guwahati today. Thanked him for his commitment towards effective implementation of Mission Shakti, Mission Vatsalya & Mission Poshan 2.0 in the state of Assam."