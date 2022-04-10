Union Minister Smriti Irani In Guwahati To Attend NE Zonal Conference

Union minister Smriti Zubin Irani on Sunday arrived in Assam's Guwahati where she is expected to chair the zonal conference of the eight state governments and stakeholders of the northeast region.

The Ministry of women and child development, which is under Irani, initiated a series of zonal consultations with state governments and stakeholders in each region of the country to ensure an optimum impact of three missions, namely, Poshan 2.0, Vatsalya and Shakti, which were launched recently.

This is the third such zonal meet after the earlier two were held in Chandigarh and Bengaluru. Representatives from Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim will attend the meet which will be held today.

Earlier in the day, Irani visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati to seek the blessings of the goddess. She was accompanied by Assam’s finance minister Ajanta Neog.