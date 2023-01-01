Guwahati Restaurant Cook Found Dead Under Mysterious Conditions

The body of a youth was found at his bedroom under mysterious conditions in Guwahati on Sunday.

According to sources, the youth, identified as Emil Murmu, hailed from Sonitpur district and was employed at ‘Maa’ restaurant in Adabari as a cook.

The incident was reported in Adabari.

Meanwhile, the police reached the spot and sent the body to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post mortem.

The youth’s family members have lodged a complaint in connection to the death of Emil under mysterious conditions.

In the last of 2022, a miscreant allegedly transported a dead body in an Uber cab from Guwahati discreetly and later dumped it on the city outskirts at Kamalpur area.

This was informed by the Uber driver himself who was threatened of dire consequences at gun point if he informed the police of the incident.

He said that the miscreant had booked the cab offline from Rukminigaon area and loaded a suspicious looking bag into the trunk of the cab.

The miscreant, identified as one Hitesh Das, then asked the cab driver to drive towards Kamalpur where he dumped the bag deep inside the jungle.