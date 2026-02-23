Rita Chowdhury Dedicates Kharghuli Residence to Adharxila Trust and Zubeen Garg’s activities

Renowned Assamese writer Rita Chowdhury announced that her residence at Kharghuli will now be used exclusively for activities related to the Adharxila Trust and Zubeen Garg.

In a social media post, Chowdhury stated that no political meetings or related engagements will be held at her Kharghuli residence from now on. She clarified that all political work, official interactions and meetings will be conducted at her government residence in Dispur Minister’s Colony.

“This is to inform everyone that from today onward, my residence at Kharghuli will be used exclusively for the activities and responsibilities related to the Adharxila Trust and Zubeen Garg. No political work or related engagements will be conducted there henceforth,” she wrote.

She further added that all political activities will be “concluded and confined” to the government residence at Dispur.

The decision draws a clear line between her responsibilities associated with the Adharxila Trust and her political engagements. By separating the two spaces, Chowdhury has sought to ensure that trust-related work and cultural initiatives connected to Zubeen Garg remain distinct from her public and political commitments.

