Robbery, Thefts Surge in Guwahati; Locals Protest Against Police Inaction

Guwahati’s ‘smart police’ have once again proven their inefficiency in tackling the increasing rate of thefts across the city. The police force has been unable to nab the criminals who have been terrorizing residents of the city.

Frustrated by the lack of action, residents of the city’s Ganesh Nagar locality took to the streets on Sunday morning, expressing their anger and concern over the rising crime rates in their area.

According to sources, over the past two months, thieves have been carrying out a ruckus in several residences of Basistha, including the areas near the APRO and CID residential quarters. The stolen items include essential goods like motorcycles, gold jewellery, inverters, and other essential machinery goods. As per locals, two-wheelers go missing in broad daylight from people’s residences.

The local police in Basistha have been left helpless, as they have not been able to apprehend the culprits despite numerous attempts. The residents are now demanding answers from the police and asking when they can expect to be safe from the growing number of thieves.