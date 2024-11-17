Guwahati: 3 Robbers Arrested in Basistha After Long Crime Spree

In a significant breakthrough, the Basistha police in Guwahati have arrested three notorious robbers who had been terrorizing women and businessmen in the Basistha and Beltola areas.

The trio was involved in robbing mobile phones and gold chains at knifepoint. The arrested individuals have been identified as Nitul Boro from Udalguri, Surjit Boro from Beharbari of Guwahati, and Surya Kumar Sharma from Kamalpur of Kamrup.

The trio had been linked to several thefts and robberies, instilling fear in the local people in the Basistha locality for an extended period. Along with the arrests, the police also confiscated a two-wheeler with the registration number AS 01GB 3048 from the miscreants.