Royal Global University Pays Tribute to Zubeen Garg, Launches Book and Scholarship

Royal Global University (RGU) commemorated the life and legacy of legendary musician Zubeen Garg on his birth anniversary with a series of heartfelt tributes, including the launch of a commemorative book, a scholarship, and a memorial.

In his address, chief guest Prof. Pradip Acharya described Zubeen Garg as a rare confluence of art, conscience, and courage, calling him “the wanderer.” He highlighted how Zubeen’s music, deeply rooted in Assam, resonated far beyond the state, giving voice to human emotions, social concerns, and the aspirations of the people. Prof. Acharya also lauded RGU for institutionalising remembrance through art and scholarship.

The tribute featured soulful performances, with Sanjeev Rabha and Susanta Chowdhury singing several of Zubeen Garg’s iconic songs, evoking deep emotions among attendees.

The commemorative initiatives included the launch of the book “Zubeen: Twenty Songs and Seven Portraits, the establishment of a scholarship in his name, and the unveiling of a memorial titled “Zubeen: The Road, the Music, the Life Perspectives.”

Through these initiatives, RGU honoured Zubeen Garg’s enduring contribution to the cultural fabric of Assam, celebrating a legend whose voice, vision, and versatility left an indelible mark on millions.

