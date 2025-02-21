RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Inaugurates Reconstructed Keshav Kunj in Delhi

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat inaugurated the reconstructed Keshav Kunj at Jhandewalan, Delhi, during the 'Praveshotsav' ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, he expressed confidence that Bharat will soon reclaim its position as 'Vishwaguru' and emphasized that every Swayamsevak must work selflessly to achieve this vision. He highlighted the rapid expansion of RSS across Bharat and stressed that the grandeur of the new building should reflect in the organization's work.

Dr. Bhagwat noted that RSS activities are evolving in multiple dimensions and urged every Swayamsevak to embody purity and competence in fulfilling their responsibilities. While acknowledging that the challenges faced by the Sangh have changed over time, he emphasized the importance of maintaining its core principles. He remarked that prosperity is essential but must be pursued within limits. He lauded the efforts of Keshav Smarak Samiti in constructing the grand new building and reminded attendees that such grandeur comes with greater responsibility.

Reflecting on the legacy of RSS founder Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Dr. Bhagwat recalled the early struggles of the Sangh, which began in Mahal, Nagpur. He underscored Delhi's strategic importance as the national capital and the necessity of having a dedicated Karyalaya to facilitate the organization's activities. He cautioned that despite receiving widespread support, RSS must remain vigilant against criticism and opposition. He urged Swayamsevaks to foster a positive environment within the Karyalaya, ensuring that it serves as a source of inspiration.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas treasurer Govinddev Giri Maharaj, in his Aashirvachan, called the occasion sacred as it coincided with the Jayanti of Guruji and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who symbolize the ideological strength of the Sangh. He recounted an incident where the then Shankaracharya of Kanchi Kamakoti Peeth, Paramacharya, described the Sangh Prarthna as the greatest mantra. Referring to the film ‘Chhaava,’ based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, he likened Sangh Swayamsevaks to the unwavering mavalas of Shivaji Maharaj, emphasizing the Sangh’s commitment to Bharat’s progress in line with its traditions.

Raghavanand Maharaj, head saint of Udaseen Ashram, Delhi, noted in his Aashirvachan that the Sangh’s near-century-long existence is a testament to Dr. Hedgewar’s unwavering resolve. He highlighted RSS’s dedication to societal upliftment and its continued progress in serving various sections of the community. Keshav Smarak Samiti president Alok Kumar provided insights into the reconstruction of Keshav Kunj, which began in 2016. He noted that the RSS Karyalaya was originally established in 1939, with a small structure at the same location. It was later expanded in 1962 and again during the 1980s. The foundation for the current three-tower building was laid in 2016 through sacred rituals conducted by the Sarsanghchalak.

Keshav Kunj now comprises three towers—Sadhana, Prerana, and Archana. It houses the modern Ashok Singhal Auditorium, Keshav Library, an OPD clinic, Suruchi Prakashan, and other facilities. The building is equipped with a 150-kilowatt solar plant to meet its energy needs and a 140 KLD sewage treatment plant for waste management and recycling. Additionally, a beautiful Hanuman Mandir has been constructed within the premises. During the event, individuals who contributed to the building’s construction were honored for their efforts.

The event witnessed the presence of RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, Uttar Kshetriya Sanghchalak Pawan Jindal, and Delhi Prant Sanghchalak Dr. Anil Aggarwal. Also in attendance were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister JP Nadda, RSS Sah-Sarkaryavah Dr. Krishna Gopal, Arun Kumar, senior Pracharak Suresh Soni, Sampark Pramukh Ramlal, Sah-Prachar Pramukh Narendra Thakur, Indresh Kumar, Premji Goyal, Rameshwar, and several senior functionaries and Swayamsevaks.