RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Arrives in Assam for Five-Day Tour

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat has arrived in Assam for a five-day visit as part of the organisation’s centenary celebrations. His tour, known as Prabas, began on February 21 and will continue until February 25, focusing on interactions with RSS karyakartas (volunteers) and discussions on key social issues.

Upon his arrival at Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Friday evening, Bhagwat proceeded directly to Sudarshanalaya in Guwahati’s Barbari locality. During his stay, he is scheduled to address RSS volunteers and a select gathering on five critical themes for social transformation—social harmony, civic duties, environmental protection, spirit of selfhood, and the values of an ideal family (Kutumba Prabodhan).

As part of his engagements, Bhagwat will visit the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati today, where he will attend a programme organised by the Rashtra Sevika Samiti. On Sunday, he will deliver a keynote address at a Bouddhik programme at South Point High School in Saukuchi, which is expected to witness the presence of thousands of RSS karyakartas. Additionally, he will hold meetings with Sangh Pracharaks and other dignitaries in the city.

Following his Assam visit, Bhagwat will travel to Arunachal Pradesh on February 26 for the next phase of Prabas.

Earlier, on February 20, the RSS chief inaugurated the organisation’s new office, Keshav Kunj, in New Delhi. Addressing a gathering at the Pravesh Utsav programme of the renovated office, Bhagwat emphasised that the grandeur of the building should reflect the significance of RSS’s work and its commitment to core values.

"The grandeur that is visible in this office should reflect the grandeur of the work of the Sangh, and its essence should be felt here. It doesn't take long for a change in state... We continued, and now our circumstances have changed. In changing circumstances, we must be careful not to change our direction," Bhagwat stated.

The newly reconstructed RSS headquarters spans 3.75 acres and comprises three 12-story buildings—Sadhna, Prerna, and Archana—housing approximately 300 rooms and offices.

Founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar in Nagpur, RSS is marking its centenary celebrations in 2025. The organisation traces its formal inception to September 27, 1925, when Hedgewar announced its establishment at his residence.

