Sadin-Pratidin Achiever Awards 2025 Begins

The Sadin-Pratidin Group's Achiever Awards 2025 will honour renowned personalities having exceptional contributions in different walks of life, including the 'Lifetime Achievement Award' and the 'Sadin Award'. The ceremony this year is being held at the Birinchi Kumar Barua Auditorium at Gauhati University. The chief guest for this year's event is Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Sadin-Pratidin Achiever Awards, organised annually by the Sadin-Pratidin Group, are a prestigious platform that recognises excellence and outstanding contributions across diverse fields in Assam and the Northeast. Individuals, as well as organisations extending distinguished service in their respective fields, are honoured in the award ceremony.

The most recent ceremony was held on December 8, 2024, at the Rangghar Auditorium of Dibrugarh University, marking a significant milestone as it coincided with the silver jubilee celebrations of the group’s Dibrugarh edition. At the 2024 edition, awards were presented across 10 categories. The Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on eminent intellectual and litterateur Dr Nagen Saikia, while the Sadin Award for Journalism was presented to veteran journalist Haider Hussain.

Past Winners

Over the years, the Sadin-Pratidin Achiever Awards have honoured several distinguished personalities. Previous recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award include Nrityacharya Jatin Goswami (2023), Rongbong Terang (2021), Homen Borgohain (2019), Birendra Nath Datta (2017), and Abdul Majid (2015). Other notable past awardees include Kulada Kumar Bhattacharyee (Sadin Award, 2023), Zubeen Garg (Music Award, 2021), and Lovlina Borgohain (Excellence in Sports, 2021).

The awards are selected by a committee chaired by Jayanta Baruah, Chairman of the Sadin–Pratidin Group.