‘Beyond Journalism, We Carry Social Responsibility': Jayanta Baruah at Achiever Awards 2025

Addressing the gathering at the 11th edition of the Achiever Awards, Sadin–Pratidin Group’s owner and Editor of Asomiya Pratidin Jayanta Baruah highlighted the broader vision behind the awards, stating that the initiative has consistently celebrated excellence across sectors in the Northeast.

In his opening remarks, Baruah acknowledged the presence of the chief guest, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, Padadhikar of Mahapurusha Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha Bhabendra Nath Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Gauhati University Nani Gopal Mahanta, Vice-Chancellor of Cotton University Cotton University Ramesh Chandra Deka, Vice-Chancellor of Bodoland University Bodoland University Ganesh Aawari, Vice-Chancellor of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University Prahlad Joshi, Vice-Chancellor of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University Mohan Kalita, along with Asom Sahitya Sabha President Asom Sahitya Sabha Basant Kumar Goswami and former president Surjya Hazarika.

He also noted the participation of representatives from various literary, cultural, student, and social organisations, including Nikhil Rabha Sahitya Sabha, Nikhil Rabha Students’ Union, All Bodo Students’ Union, All Assam Students’ Union, Bodo Sahitya Sabha, Mising Sahitya Sabha, Tai Ahom Students’ Union, Assam Lekhika Samaj, Sonapur Yuva Cultural Organisation, Ellora Vigyan Mancha, All Assam Lawyers’ Association, along with eminent writers, doctors, advocates, journalists, and social workers from across the state.

He also thanked Gauhati University for its full cooperation in organising the programme, acknowledging the Vice-Chancellor, faculty members from over 45 departments, and the student community for their support.

Reflecting on the journey of the Achiever Awards, Baruah stated that over the past decade, the initiative has consistently honoured exceptional talent from Northeast India.

“For over a decade, the Sadin–Pratidin Achiever Awards have been recognising the extraordinary talents of Northeast India across art, culture, science, sports, healthcare and social service, inspiring society towards excellence and responsibility,” Baruah said.

He highlighted the presence of Dr Nahendra Padun, the Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, who travelled from Sivasagar despite health challenges, and acclaimed filmmaker Jahnu Barua and renowned music duo Jitu-Tapan, who attended the ceremony from Mumbai.

Congratulating all award recipients from both senior and younger generations, Baruah said their contributions across various disciplines symbolised the collective strength and creativity of Assamese society.

He recalled the enduring legacy of Assamese language scholar Hemchandra Barua, noting that for over 130 years his work has inspired generations. Drawing from that legacy, Baruah said the Sadin–Pratidin Group continues its unwavering efforts in journalism while also taking up social responsibilities beyond the newsroom.

“Inspired by the legacy of Hemchandra Barua, the Sadin–Pratidin Group remains committed not only to fearless journalism but also to fulfilling its wider social responsibilities beyond the newsroom.”

