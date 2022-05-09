Assam: Woman Killed In Elephant Attack In Karbi Anglong

A woman and her three-year-old child were attacked by an elephant in Bokajan in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district on Monday in which the woman lost her life.

The deceased woman was a resident of Gharial Dubi in Bokajan. According to reports, she was out with her daughter early in the morning today when the elephant attacked them.

The two sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Bokajan Community Health Centre. The mother died on her way and was declared dead on arrival.

On the other hand, doctors said that the child is in a serious condition and has been referred to Dimapur in Nagaland for better treatment.