Siddharth Shares Details with SIT; Zubeen Garg’s Bag With Tablets, Documents Retrieved

The investigation into the mysterious death of Assam’s beloved singer Zubeen Garg is progressing, with fresh details emerging from the ongoing probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT).

According to sources, Siddharth Sharma has shared information about the party held on the night of September 18, including who attended, who organized the event, and how long it continued. While Sharma was present at the gathering, Mahanta’s participation remains unclear.The SIT is believed to be using these accounts to reconstruct the timeline of events.

In addition to verbal accounts, the SIT has also recovered Zubeen Garg’s bag along with the mobile phone from Siddharth Sharma. The bag reportedly contained multiple tablets and several documents. The SIT plans to send these items for laboratory analysis to uncover further evidence.

Notably, Zubeen Garg's phone had been withheld from Garg’s family, with allegations that Siddharth had refused to return it following the singer’s death in Singapore, as claimed by musician Shekhar Goswami, who was present at the incident site.

While Shyamkanu Mahanta was detained at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport after returning from Singapore, Siddharth Sharma was picked up from Delhi-Haryana border. Both were flown to Guwahati on the yesterday and escorted in a bulletproof vehicle under tight security.

Currently, both are in 14-day police remand. More details will be acquired as the investigation progesses.

