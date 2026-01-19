Sikha Sarma Remanded to 2-Day Police Custody over Zubeen Garg Remarks

After stoking controversy with her distasteful remarks against Assam's beloved late Zubeen Garg and subsequently being detained by the police in Guwahati in response to multiple FIRs against her, social media figure Sikha Sarma was presented before the Kamrup district's Chief Judicial Magistrate on Monday.

From there, the police obtained her custody for a period of two days for questioning regarding her comments. As per reports, several sections of the BNS have been invoked against her.

The Case So Far

Notably, Sikha Sarma went on a tirade over the past few months, issuing several comments on social media against Zubeen Garg, who tragically passed away in September last year. Her remarks even targeted the late singer's character and were extremely distasteful.

Meanwhile, in the wake of multiple FIRs against her, she started invoking Lord Ram, Arjun and Krishna in what many see as a strategic, and somewhat eyebrow-raising, move.

After Garima Garg filed the first FIR, Zubeen Garg's fan clubs announced plans to lodge complaints against Sarma across several districts. As the legal net tightened, Sarma posted “Jai Shri Ram” on Monday, dramatically casting Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the “Arjun of the 21st century” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “today’s Krishna.”

In her social media post, Sarma went on to praise Assam’s “chariot of development,” ending with slogans like “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Joi Aai Axom,” a move which looks more like political flattery than devotion.

The timing of the post has not gone unnoticed. Many on social media were quick to point out that the sudden praise and religious slogans came just as FIRs were being filed and talk of police action grew louder.

