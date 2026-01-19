BREAKING: Garima Garg Files FIR Against Sikha Sarma Over Derogatory Remarks on Zubeen Garg

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late music icon Zubeen Garg, has approached the Crime Branch on Monday morning to lodge an FIR against writer Sikha Sarma.

According to sources, Garima Garg has lodged the FIR for the Sikha Sarma’s alleged deragotary remarks against the late singer on social media.

Notably, Sikha Sarma had repeatedly posted objectionable comments on Facebook, including remarks targeting the late singer’s character.

More details awaited.

