Singer Nilutpal Bora Leaves Dispur PS After Five Hours of Police Quizzing

Assamese singer Nilutpal Bora finds himself in deep trouble after allegedly threatening a working journalist by saying he would break the journalist’s camera. The controversy erupted following the arrival of Zubeen Garg’s mortal remains in Guwahati, when emotions were running high.

Bora was summoned to the Dispur Police Station on Thursday and subjected to marathon questioning from 3 PM to 8 PM. After five hours of interrogation, he was allowed to leave but was directed to appear before the police again on Friday.

Multiple FIRs have been lodged against the singer across Guwahati and several other police stations in Assam. The Journalists’ Union of Assam has formally filed a case, terming Bora’s conduct as an attack on press freedom and professional dignity.

Amid speculation, reports suggest that Bora may have submitted an apology letter, but the police have not yet confirmed this publicly.