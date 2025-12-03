Sit-in Protest by 108 Ambulance Staff Enters Third Day Amid Govt Apathy

The sit-in protest by employees of the 108 Mrityunjoy Ambulance Service continues at the Chachal site for the third consecutive day. The protesting staff are demanding a resolution to their long-standing grievances, including regularisation of jobs, pending wages, and other employment-related issues. But till now the government have still not reacted to employees who have been protesting for days.

One of the protesters said, “We have been staging this protest for three days now because we want our long-standing demands to be fulfilled. We will continue the protest until the government listens to us and fulfils our demands.”

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that if the protesting employees fail to resume work, the opportunity will be extended to unemployed youth to fill positions in the ambulance service.

The strike has severely disrupted emergency medical services across the region, raising concerns over timely response to urgent health needs. The protesting staff remain resolute, warning that their demonstration will continue until authorities provide a concrete solution.

