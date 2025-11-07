SIT Questions Zubeen Garg’s Ex-Manager Tarsame Mittal for Over 11 Hours

Former manager of singer Zubeen Garg, Tarsame Mittal, has been under questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for over 11 hours at the CID headquarters. He had appeared at the office at 8:30 AM on Friday morning.

Mittal is facing allegations of misappropriating funds intended for patients, previously managed by Zubeen Garg. The SIT has also gathered information regarding his direct association with Siddharth Sharma, who was allegedly involved in the case.

Officials confirmed that Mittal is currently being interrogated by senior SIT officers as the investigation continues into the alleged financial irregularities.

Meanwhile, reports confirmed that Mittal was summoned by the CID to record his statement as part of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the artist’s death. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has reportedly been questioning several individuals connected to Garg in recent weeks, seeking clarity on financial and managerial irregularities that came to light after his demise.

Significantly, Sharma’s entry into Zubeen Garg’s management circle reportedly came through Mittal’s recommendation. Investigators believe the two shared a close professional relationship, which may hold key insights into the financial dealings that have recently surfaced.