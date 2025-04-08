Sonapur Eviction: Court Seeks Govt Reply on Police Firing Deaths

The Sonapur eviction drive that led to police firing and the death of two individuals has now reached the judiciary, with the family of one of the victims seeking justice and compensation.

During the eviction drive in Kachutali, Sonapur, two individuals were fatally shot by the police. One of the deceased, Zubair Alam, had his family approach the court, filing a writ petition demanding compensation and a proper investigation into the incident.

Taking cognizance of the matter, the court has directed the state government to submit an affidavit in response to the petition. The government has been given a three-week deadline to present its sworn statement before the court.

Shockingly, despite the deaths occurring due to police firing, the administration had not conducted a judicial inquiry as mandated by law. Furthermore, the families of the deceased were not provided with post-mortem reports, raising serious questions about transparency in the handling of the case.

In light of these lapses, the petitioners have urged the court to order a magisterial inquiry into the police action, along with the immediate release of the post-mortem reports of the deceased.

It is worth mentioning that the eviction drive on September 12 sparked a massive clash, resulting in police firing that left two civilians dead. At least 15 police personnel were also injured in the violence.