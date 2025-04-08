Assam Govt Sanctions Rs 1.5 Lakh Each for Bihu Committees: CM Sarma

The Assam government has sanctioned Rs 1.5 lakh each as financial assistance to each Bihu committee, with the funds expected to be disbursed within the next two to three days.

Advertisment

This was informed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Monday.

However, new applications from committees will not be accepted due to the upcoming panchayat elections, the Chief Minister added.

CM Sarma said, “Today, we have sanctioned Rs 1.5 lakh for Bihu committees from the Finance Department. The committees will receive the funds within the next two to three days.”

“However, due to the model code of conduct in place for the upcoming Panchayat elections in the state, we cannot include any new Bihu committees applying for the funds this time. Therefore, only the 3,000 Bihu committees that have been receiving the funds previously will be eligible again,” he added.