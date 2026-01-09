SR As A Strategy of Vote Theft? Oppostion Files FIR Against Assam BJP President, Cabinet Minister

What started as a turf war between Raijor Dal president Akhil Gogoi and Assam Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Dilip Saikia has set the entire opposition in tune. Leaders from the United Opposition Forum of parties on Friday moved to register an FIR at Dispur police station in Guwahati against Saikia and cabinet minister Ashok Singhal, alleging their involvement in nefarious practices during the ongoing Special Revision (SR) exercise in the state.

The opposition parties alleged that the ruling party leaders are involved in deleting voters from the voter list to be published after the SR. This comes after Akhil Gogoi highlighted concerns regarding Dilip Saikia directing party workers to identify and delete names of voters likely not to vote for the saffron party and entrusting Ashok Singhal to oversee it. Gogoi also cited a video conference of the discussions, which the opposition wants to be secured as a crucial piece of evidence.

“We the undersigned, representing opposition political parties would like to state that, One Hon'ble MLA of Assam Legislative Assembly belonging to opposition party stated publicly on 07.01.2026 that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had planned deletions of voters' names in as many as 60 Legislative Assembly constituencies (LACs.). Accordingly, the President of Assam Pradesh BJP instructed the BJP MLAs to take necessary steps for deletion names in 60 LACs and also entrusted Hon'ble Minister Shri Ashok Singhal in a Zoom Meeting held on 04/01/2026. This is the evil design to delete the names of supporters of opposition parties from the Electoral Rolls. The video conference (VC) footage involving State BJP President Dilip Saikia should be secured immediately and preserved as it contains crucial evidence,” the FIR copy mentioned.

According to the opposition, it is “a larger conspiracy to delete the names of large number of genuine voters from the electoral rolls.” They have sought the booking of all the culprits and conspirators under appropriate sections of the law to ensure “free, fair and transparent exercise of Special Revision can be done in the state of Assam.”

Despite the Assam BJP president previously vehemently refusing the allegations levelled by Akhil Gogoi, the latter challenged Saikia to swear innocence in front of Goddess Kamakhya. “I called up Dilip da thrice yesterday to ask him to go to Kamakhya temple and swear in the name of the goddess if I have lied. I will also accompany him and swear that what I told was the truth,” Gogoi told reporters on Thursday (January 8), lambasting the BJP state president.

The allegations state that the ruling party has sought to delete close to 10,000 names from at least 60 assembly constituencies ahead of the polls later this year. Gogoi also claimed to have photographic evidence, saying the BJP would have denied the existence of the video conference had he not produced proof. “Since I have photos, they cannot deny it,” he said, alleging that the party is now attempting to backtrack from the discussions.

