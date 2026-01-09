'Vote Deletion Allegations are Fairy Tales', Assam BJP Tells Akhil Gogoi

Amid allegations of voter deletion, Assam BJP leader Kamal Kumar Medhi accused Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi of misleading the public with what he termed imaginary stories, describing him as “a master narrator of fairytales.”

In a statement issued by the Assam BJP, Medhi said, “For nearly two decades, Akhil Gogoi has been narrating such fairytales to the people of Assam. Although some individuals initially believe these stories, time has consistently exposed them as false.”

He further alleged that most of the accusations made by Gogoi over the past 20 years have ultimately turned out to be baseless. “The majority of the allegations raised by him have stood revealed as self-serving and imaginary narratives,” Medhi said.

Taking a sarcastic swipe, the BJP leader claimed that Gogoi first imagines stories and then repeatedly presents them before the public. “He first creates an imaginary story within his own mind and then narrates it repeatedly before the public. While a few people may momentarily mistake these fictional tales for truth, with time people realise they were nothing more than fabricated stories,” he added.

Medhi said that because of this pattern, Gogoi is no longer taken seriously by the public. “As a result, the people no longer take his stories seriously and now regard them merely as a source of entertainment. If there were ever a competition for storytelling, Akhil Gogoi would undoubtedly secure the first prize,” he remarked.

Referring to Gogoi’s recent claims made over the past few days, Medhi dismissed them as newly created stories without evidence. “Lacking any concrete facts or proof, these stories are being narrated before the media purely as fiction, creating amusement among aware citizens,” he said.

Criticising the opposition, Medhi accused Congress and other parties of blindly endorsing Gogoi’s allegations. “The moment Akhil Gogoi floated a new story about alleged voter deletion, leaders of the Congress and other opposition parties rushed to support his claims without verifying their truth,” he said, likening their actions to “foolish children running after a kite without checking whether their own ears have been taken away.”

Calling the opposition “confused and directionless,” Medhi said it has failed to place any credible political issue before the people. He also asserted that the people of Assam trust the BJP-led government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. “The people of Assam have realised that indigenous communities and citizens of Indian origin are secure only under the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party,” he said.

Medhi further alleged that opposition parties are now focused solely on appeasement politics.

“The sole remaining focus of all opposition parties has narrowed down to appeasing Mia Muslim votes. That is why Akhil Gogoi and others repeatedly level baseless allegations. However, people are fully capable of understanding the truth,” he added.

