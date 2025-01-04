State-Level Conference on Land Rights Held in Guwahati

A state-level conference focusing on land rights, attended by over 200 representatives from various parts of Assam, took place at Lakhiram Barua Sadan in Guwahati.

The event was organized under the leadership of prominent lawyer Santanu Borthakur, with social rights activist Subrata Talukdar elaborating on the objectives of the meeting.

Representatives from Diverse Regions and Communities

Participants from Kaziranga, Nagaon’s Mikiri Bamuni, BTAD areas, Silsako, Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, Palasbari, Barak Valley's Doloo Tea Estate, Karbi Anglong, Chabua, Batadrava, Moran, Dhemaji, and other regions joined the discussions.

Key attendees included writer Kishore Kumar Kalita, cultural activist Ramen Singh Rabha, youth leader Pranab Doley, former president of the Chatra Mukti Sangram Samiti Debabrata Saikia, Govinda Rabha from the All Rabha National Council, Jayanta Gogoi from the All India Kisan Sabha, Assam convener of the All India Kisan Mazdoor Sabha Devajit Choudhury, Harish Pegu from the People’s Rights Forum, Mrinal Kanti Shome from the Assam Majoori Shramik Union, trade union leader Pankaj Kumar Das, Nilay Chaliha from the Assam Nationalist Youth Students Council, Deepak Sharma from the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, lawyer Krishna Gogoi, and Arup Mahanta from the All Assam Rural Workers Union.

Decisions and Resolutions Adopted

1. Formation of a Joint Committee for Land Rights Movement

A Joint Struggle Committee for Land Rights was established to spearhead a unified state-wide movement. Conveners include Devajit Choudhury, Subrata Talukdar, Krishna Gogoi, Pranab Doley, Debabrata Saikia, and Nilay Chaliha

2. State-Wide Land Reallocation

The conference demanded that the government restart the comprehensive land reallocation process across Assam.

3. Halt on Evictions Without Rehabilitation

It was resolved that no evictions should occur until proper rehabilitation and resettlement are provided.

4. Protection of Tribal Land

Emphasis was placed on securing land within the state’s tribal belts, blocks, and Sixth Schedule areas.

5. Release of Detailed Report on Tea Estate Lands

The conference called for the Assam government to release a detailing of the lands leased to tea companies, ownership status of such lands, and the extent of land settled for tea garden workers.

6. Survey Completion Before Evictions

The participants demanded that all forms of evictions be halted until a comprehensive land survey of the state is completed.

7. Interstate Border Disputes

It was resolved that the government must resolve interstate boundary disputes and provide land ownership rights to Assam’s residents in border areas.

8. Settlement of Char Area Residents

The conference urged the government to conduct land surveys in Char (riverine) areas and issue land pattas (ownership deeds) to the residents living there.

A Rallying Cry for Justice

The conference underscored the critical need for land reforms in Assam, highlighting how the state’s marginalized communities have long suffered due to inadequate policies and government inaction.