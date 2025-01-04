Assam Govt Faces Heat as Tai-Ahom Protest Rocks Dispur

Dispur witnessed heightened security on Saturday as the area around Janata Bhawan was transformed into a fortress. The heavy deployment of security personnel sought to prevent any escalation as members of the Tai-Ahom community, under the leadership of the Tai Ahom Yuba Parishad (TAYPA), staged a massive protest demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status for six communities in Assam.

The protest, marked by banners, posters, and flags, called for the inclusion of Moran, Matak, Chutia, Adivasi (Tea Tribes), Koch Rajbongshi, and Tai-Ahom communities in the ST category. Protestors also demanded the establishment of an autonomous council to accelerate the development of the Tai-Ahom community.

“We demand justice,” said one protestor. “The ST status is our right, and we also seek an autonomous council for the Tai-Ahom people to safeguard our identity and ensure progress.”

Broken Promises and Unfulfilled Commitments

The movement traces its origins to 2019 when the first steps toward granting ST status to these communities were initiated under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership. A bill was introduced, and a ministerial committee was formed to address the issue. However, despite extensive discussions and the presentation of a detailed report, protest leaders claim the government has failed to forward the proposal to the Centre.

“The government formed a committee and sought our inputs in 2019,” lamented a TAYPA leader. “But it stopped there. Nothing was done to turn those discussions into action. Now, we are still waiting for justice.”

The protestors accused successive governments, both Congress and BJP, of betraying their cause. “The Congress failed us, and now the BJP is following the same path,” said a protestor. “They made lofty promises in 2016, vowing to grant ST status within 100 days of coming to power. Eight years later, we are still waiting.”

Warnings of Future Agitation

Protestors warned that the government’s continued neglect could push Assam’s youth to take to the streets in greater numbers. “We are peace-loving people,” said another protestor, “but if the government continues to ignore our democratic protests, agitations will return to Assam.”

The frustration was palpable as protestors threatened political consequences. “If the BJP thinks it can use our cause for elections and abandon us afterward, it is mistaken. Just as Congress lost power, the BJP will face the same fate in 2026,” stated a TAYPA leader.

A Rally of Resilience

The protest outside Janata Bhawan was not just a call for justice but a demonstration of resilience. The Tai-Ahom community, disillusioned by broken promises, made it clear that their fight for ST status and an autonomous council will continue.

“We have waited long enough,” said one protestor. “This rally is a warning. If the government does not act, we will intensify our movement and ensure those in power face the consequences.”

As the day ended, the protestors remained resolute, vowing to return with more force if their demands continued to be ignored. Their message to the government was unmistakable: deliver on your promises, or face the people’s wrath.