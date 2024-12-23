Mission Basundhara 3.0: Govt Approves Waivers To Boost Applications

To ensure maximum coverage under Mission Basundhara 3.0 to give land rights specifically to educational, religious and cultural institutions along with the indigenous people, the Assam government has taken some crucial steps. This comes in addition to previous measures taken in this regard during state cabinet meetings.

Cabinet minister Keshab Mahanta announced the waiver of fines of any kind on such institutions for renewal of their registration, one of the stumbling blocks in applying under Mission Basundhara 3.0. The move, due to stagnating applications, will ensure land rights to these organizations, Mahanta said.

He said, “From Mission Basundhara 1.0, 2.0 and now 3.0, we are seeing the number of applications stagnating. That is why, we have had to make some decisions. Many educational, religious and cultural organizations have been operating without land pattas for years. Due to this, they have been excluded from applying under various schemes and availing benefits.”

“We have decided to give land rights to all such institutions. Some of them are not registered, and some are not able to register due to a lack of land documents. Hence, we are removing any fines for renewal of registrations, after consulting the finance department,” the minister added.

Such organizations, he said, will be given rights to the land they have been occupying and they will be able to apply for it. “Indigenous people previously got rights to land they cultivated tea on. We are now adding coffee and rubber plantations under this as well,” Mahanta said.

Notably, a total of 1,10,475 applications under Mission Basundhara 3.0 have been received so far, according to Keshab Mahanta, who said that soon after the completion of the third instalment, the government will start working on Mission Basundhara 4.0. Under the fourth phase, a special focus will be laid on the Char-Chapori regions. The government will also take strict measures against middlemen in such cases, he added.

