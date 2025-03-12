STF Assam Seize Heroin Worth Rs 4 Cr in Guwahati, Two Arrested

The Assam Police’s Special Task Force (STF) intercepted a vehicle carrying narcotics in Guwahati's Amingaon, leading to the seizure of heroin worth approximately Rs 4 crore, sources said on Wednesday.

Acting on specific intelligence, law enforcement officials identified an Alto vehicle bearing registration number AS 21 M 1450 suspected of transporting narcotics from Jirighat in Silchar on the Assam-Manipur border to a district in Lower Assam via Kamrup. The operation, led by Additional SP, STF, Kalyan Kumar Pathak, successfully halted the vehicle and conducted a thorough search.

During the inspection, officers discovered 41 soap boxes containing heroin concealed within the door panels of the vehicle. The contraband weighed 533 grams excluding the packaging.

Two individuals, identified as Sajmul Laskar (driver) and Mrinal Hussain (co-driver), both residents of Makhan Nagar in Jirighat were apprehended. Legal proceedings against them are underway.