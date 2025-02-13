STF Assam Nabs Key ABT Operative in Chennai Under Operation 'Praghat'

In a major breakthrough under Operation 'PRAGHAT', aimed at dismantling fundamentalist networks and Global Terrorist Organizations (GTO) across the country, the Special Task Force (STF) Assam has successfully apprehended a key operative in Chennai.

Acting on intelligence inputs and leveraging technical surveillance, STF Assam, in collaboration with Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu Police, executed a meticulously coordinated operation in the early hours of February 12, 2025. The operation led to the arrest of Abu Salam Ali, a resident of Khudigaon Part-II under Bilasipara Police Station in Dhubri, Assam. He was taken into custody under the jurisdiction of Semmencherry Police Station in Chennai, marking another decisive strike against anti-national elements.

Ali has been identified as an active member of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen. His arrest is linked to an ongoing investigation into extremist activities, which previously led to the detention of several operatives from Kokrajhar and Dhubri. On the run since December 17, 2024, Ali had been evading authorities until his capture in this high-stakes operation.

Investigators have revealed that Ali played a critical role in coordinating extremist activities alongside Nur Islam Mandal and Shahinur Islam. Their conspiracy aimed to bolster radical factions, disrupt national security, and undermine India's sovereignty.

Ali has been booked under STF PS Case No. 21/2024, facing multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Passport Act, Explosives Act, Arms Act, and Foreigners Act.

The operation was spearheaded by Deputy SP STF Satyendra Singh Hazari, APS, under the guidance of IGP, STF Parthasarathi Mahanta.