Assam Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 5 Crore in Sivasagar, 4 Held

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police seized nearly 1 kg of heroin worth Rs 5 crore and arrested four drug peddlers in Sivasagar district.

The joint operation was carried out by the Sivasagar and Golaghat district police, led by John Das, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime), Golaghat.

According to sources, the operation was linked to Sarupathar Police Station Case No. 18/24, registered under Sections 21(c) and 29 of the NDPS Act. Acting on intelligence inputs, a team led by ASP (Crime) Golaghat, along with Sivasagar police, raided Haluwating in Sivasagar district on March 4.

During the raid, police apprehended four individuals and seized 65 packets of heroin, weighing 992.13 grams, hidden inside a secret chamber in the trunk of a Bolero vehicle. The two seized vehicles include one Bolero (AS-03AK-8070) and another without a number plate.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Pinku Debnath, Narayan Debnath, Baburam Konwor, and Rabi Jaiswal. Notably, Rabi Jaiswal was the prime accused in the Sarupathar case and had been absconding since July 2023. The consignment was reportedly smuggled from a neighboring state, with Tinsukia as its intended destination.

Reacting to the successful operation, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X and wrote: "Drugs worth ₹5 crore recovered. In a joint anti-narcotics operation carried out by @GolaghatPolice and @Sivasagarpol at Haluwating under Sivasagar district, the following items were recovered: 2 Bolero vehicles, 992.13 grams of heroin, and four individuals apprehended."

This comes after a similar major drug bust on January 20, when Cachar Police seized narcotics worth Rs 1 crore and arrested one person. That operation was led by Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police, Cachar, at Digharkhal Toll Gate under Kalain Police Station.

Police continue their intensified crackdown on drug trafficking across Assam.