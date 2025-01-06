STF Seizes 28 Containers of Heroin, Arrests One in Guwahati

The Special Task Force (STF) of Guwahati has intensified its crackdown on drug trafficking, successfully arresting a notorious trafficker and seizing a significant quantity of narcotics.

Acting on a tip-off, STF personnel, led by Inspector Kapil Pathak, conducted a raid in the Jorabat 9 Mile area under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station on Monday evening. During the operation, the STF recovered 28 containers of heroin weighing 37.03 grams, along with Rs 2,700 in cash and a mobile phone.

The arrested trafficker, identified as Garei (22), a resident of 12 Mile, Jorabat, is known for his involvement in the regional drug trade.

This operation underscores the STF's ongoing commitment to eradicating narcotics from Guwahati. Authorities have pledged to continue their investigation and are working to apprehend others linked to the illegal drug network.