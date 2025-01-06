Revival of STF Assam: Key Stats and Successful Operations in Combating Crime and Terrorism

The Special Task Force (STF) in Assam, initially established in 2008, has been a critical force in combating various forms of crime.
Recently reconstituted under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and with IGP Partha Sarathi at the helm, STF has intensified its efforts against terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and cybercrime, while also protecting the nation’s integrity.
The operations and successes of STF were presented during a press briefing held at the Conference Hall of Assam Police HQ today (06.01.25), led by Special DGP (HQ) Harmeet Singh and Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta.
The briefing detailed STF's impressive record in tackling illegal activities across Assam and beyond. Below is a comparative summary of STF’s operations from October 4, 2008, to December 31, 2024:
Operations Against Drugs and Narcotics
- October 4, 2008 – February 28, 2023:
- Heroin: 534.25 grams
- Psychotropic tablets/YABA: 13,920 units
- Phensedyl Cough Syrup: 320 bottles
- Ganja: 47.750 kg
- March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024:
- Heroin: 59 kg 414.96 grams
- Psychotropic tablets/YABA: 967,898 units
- Phensedyl Cough Syrup: 37,000 bottles
- Ganja: 3,999.681 kg
- Opium: 37.26 kg
- Methamphetamine: 1 kg
Operations Against Terrorism and Extremism
- March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024:
- 21 extremists arrested, including:
- 16 jihadi/Islamic extremists (including ISIS India Chief)
- 1 Maoist
- 1 ULFA-I member
- 3 from Manipur-based extremist groups
Operations Against Illegal Infiltration
- March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024:
- 18 infiltrators apprehended (15 touts, 2 Bangladeshis, 1 Rohingya)
Operations Against Illegal Arms and Ammunition
- October 4, 2008 – February 28, 2023:
- Firearms recovered: 3 rifles, 1 pistol, 2 magazines, 18 rounds of ammunition
- Explosives: 2 IED bombs weighing 13 kg
- March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024:
- Firearms recovered: 4 rifles, 1 pistol, 31 rounds of ammunition
- Explosives: 5 syringe-based IED parts, 4 batteries, 1 grenade, and 60 electronic switches for detonators
Operations Against Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN)
- October 4, 2008 – February 28, 2023:
- 1,295 fake currency notes (Rs. 2000 and Rs. 500 denominations)
- March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024:
- 12,787 fake currency notes (12,648 of Rs. 500 denomination, 139 of Rs. 200 denomination)
- 8 FICN printing machines seized
Operations Against Gold Smuggling and Fake Gold
- October 4, 2008 – February 28, 2023:
- Seized: 590 grams of silver-coated gold rods
- March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024:
- Seized: 1.103 kg of pure gold, 20.378 kg of fake gold
Operations Against Wildlife Smuggling
- October 4, 2008 – February 28, 2023:
- Seized wildlife parts: 29 rhino horns, 1 deer antler, 1 kg of tiger bones
- March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024:
- Seized wildlife parts: 2 rhino horns, 14 ivories, 2 tiger teeth, 15 rhino hooves, 1.792 kg of pangolin scales
- Arrested 6 poachers/smugglers
Operations Against Illegal Trade of Subsidized Fertilizer and Rice
- March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024:
- Seized:
- DAP fertilizer: 16,250 kg
- Neem-coated urea: 5,625 kg
- Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK): 30 tons
Operations Against Burmese Supari Smuggling
- October 4, 2008 – February 28, 2023:
- Seized: 1,400 kg
- March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024:
- Seized: 57,455 kg
Operations Against Tobacco Smuggling and GST Violations
- March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024:
- Total tobacco items seized: 122,169 packets of Pan Masala, 2301 bags of Zarda, 22,000 cigarette boxes, 4.4 lakh cigarettes
- Tax penalty: Rs. 5,71,36,125
Seizures of Cash and Vehicles
- October 4, 2008 – February 28, 2023:
- Cash seized: Rs. 8,07,880
- Vehicles seized: 21
- March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024:
- Cash seized: Rs. 63,88,659
- Vehicles seized: 134
- Mobile phones seized: 361
Total Operations and Arrests
- October 4, 2008 – February 28, 2023:
- Successful operations: 111
- Cases registered: 111
- Arrests made: 137
- March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024:
- Successful operations: 254
- Cases registered: 41
- Arrests made: 482
STF Operations Against Drugs and Narcotics in Guwahati (March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024)
- Total operations: 152
- Total arrests: 264
- Heroin seized: 13.720 kg
- Vials of heroin seized: 3,985
- Ganja seized: 3,923 kg
- Psychotropic tablets seized: 51,514 units
- Crystal methamphetamine seized: 1 kg
