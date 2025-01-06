Revival of STF Assam: Key Stats and Successful Operations in Combating Crime and Terrorism

The Special Task Force (STF) in Assam, initially established in 2008, has been a critical force in combating various forms of crime.

Advertisment

Recently reconstituted under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and with IGP Partha Sarathi at the helm, STF has intensified its efforts against terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, and cybercrime, while also protecting the nation’s integrity.

The operations and successes of STF were presented during a press briefing held at the Conference Hall of Assam Police HQ today (06.01.25), led by Special DGP (HQ) Harmeet Singh and Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

The briefing detailed STF's impressive record in tackling illegal activities across Assam and beyond. Below is a comparative summary of STF’s operations from October 4, 2008, to December 31, 2024:

Operations Against Drugs and Narcotics

October 4, 2008 – February 28, 2023 : Heroin: 534.25 grams Psychotropic tablets/YABA: 13,920 units Phensedyl Cough Syrup: 320 bottles Ganja: 47.750 kg

: March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024 : Heroin: 59 kg 414.96 grams Psychotropic tablets/YABA: 967,898 units Phensedyl Cough Syrup: 37,000 bottles Ganja: 3,999.681 kg Opium: 37.26 kg Methamphetamine: 1 kg

:

Operations Against Terrorism and Extremism

March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024 : 21 extremists arrested, including: 16 jihadi/Islamic extremists (including ISIS India Chief) 1 Maoist 1 ULFA-I member 3 from Manipur-based extremist groups

:

Operations Against Illegal Infiltration

March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024 : 18 infiltrators apprehended (15 touts, 2 Bangladeshis, 1 Rohingya)

:

Operations Against Illegal Arms and Ammunition

October 4, 2008 – February 28, 2023 : Firearms recovered: 3 rifles, 1 pistol, 2 magazines, 18 rounds of ammunition Explosives: 2 IED bombs weighing 13 kg

: March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024 : Firearms recovered: 4 rifles, 1 pistol, 31 rounds of ammunition Explosives: 5 syringe-based IED parts, 4 batteries, 1 grenade, and 60 electronic switches for detonators

:

Operations Against Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN)

October 4, 2008 – February 28, 2023 : 1,295 fake currency notes (Rs. 2000 and Rs. 500 denominations)

: March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024 : 12,787 fake currency notes (12,648 of Rs. 500 denomination, 139 of Rs. 200 denomination) 8 FICN printing machines seized

:

Operations Against Gold Smuggling and Fake Gold

October 4, 2008 – February 28, 2023 : Seized: 590 grams of silver-coated gold rods

: March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024 : Seized: 1.103 kg of pure gold, 20.378 kg of fake gold

:

Operations Against Wildlife Smuggling

October 4, 2008 – February 28, 2023 : Seized wildlife parts: 29 rhino horns, 1 deer antler, 1 kg of tiger bones

: March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024 : Seized wildlife parts: 2 rhino horns, 14 ivories, 2 tiger teeth, 15 rhino hooves, 1.792 kg of pangolin scales Arrested 6 poachers/smugglers

:

Operations Against Illegal Trade of Subsidized Fertilizer and Rice

March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024 : Seized: DAP fertilizer: 16,250 kg Neem-coated urea: 5,625 kg Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK): 30 tons

:

Operations Against Burmese Supari Smuggling

October 4, 2008 – February 28, 2023 : Seized: 1,400 kg

: March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024 : Seized: 57,455 kg

:

Operations Against Tobacco Smuggling and GST Violations

March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024 : Total tobacco items seized: 122,169 packets of Pan Masala, 2301 bags of Zarda, 22,000 cigarette boxes, 4.4 lakh cigarettes Tax penalty: Rs. 5,71,36,125

:

Seizures of Cash and Vehicles

October 4, 2008 – February 28, 2023 : Cash seized: Rs. 8,07,880 Vehicles seized: 21

: March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024 : Cash seized: Rs. 63,88,659 Vehicles seized: 134 Mobile phones seized: 361

:

Total Operations and Arrests

October 4, 2008 – February 28, 2023 : Successful operations: 111 Cases registered: 111 Arrests made: 137

: March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024 : Successful operations: 254 Cases registered: 41 Arrests made: 482

:

STF Operations Against Drugs and Narcotics in Guwahati (March 1, 2023 – December 31, 2024)

Total operations: 152

Total arrests: 264

Heroin seized: 13.720 kg

Vials of heroin seized: 3,985

Ganja seized: 3,923 kg

Psychotropic tablets seized: 51,514 units

Crystal methamphetamine seized: 1 kg

Also Read: Operation "Praghat": One Anti-National Jehadi Arrested in Dhubri