Assam Police Seize Large Cache of Narcotics, Arrests 3 in Separate Ops

The Cachar Police in Assam's Barak Valley successfully intercepted a large drug trafficking attempt on Sunday and arrested two drug suppliers.

The operation, conducted near the Ghungoor Bypass under the jurisdiction of the Silchar Police Station, resulted in the seizure of 50,000 Yaba tablets, valued at Rs 15 crore. The tablets were found hidden in the spare tire of a vehicle, which was being used to transport the illicit drugs.

During the course of the operation, two drug suppliers from Manipur were arrested. Their involvement in the drug trade highlights the ongoing efforts to curb the flow of illegal substances into the region.

Additionally, another successful operation was carried out in the Sribhumi district, where police seized a significant amount of Yaba tablets from a drug trafficker. A total of 6,000 Yaba tablets were confiscated along with 367 grams of heroin and 10 bottles of Phensedyl.

The arrested drug supplier, identified as Kabir Hossain was a key player in the illegal drug network.

The authorities are continuing their investigation into these drug trafficking operations to dismantle the network and prevent future smuggling activities.