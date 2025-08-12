Sudden Spike in State Cancer Institute Fees Pushes Patients to the Brink

The State Cancer Institute’s abrupt decision to raise medical service fees has caused widespread concern among patients and their families. The sudden increase in charges has left many struggling to afford essential treatment, prompting calls for an immediate review of the new fee structure.

Previously, the fee for a general ward bed was Rs 200, which has now surged to Rs 1,500. The sharing cabin fee increased from Rs 200 to Rs 3,000, while the single cabin fee rose from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,500. The daily ICU fee jumped from Rs 1,500 to Rs 4,000. Additionally, the admission fee has been raised from Rs 100 to Rs 360.

Significantly, cancer patients will no longer receive free chemotherapy at the hospital. While chemotherapy costs approximately Rs 50,000 outside, patients admitted to the institute for chemotherapy will now have to pay an advance of Rs 10,000.

This fee hike is expected to hit hard families from all socio-economic backgrounds who seek treatment at the hospital, especially those who are financially vulnerable. Patients from across the Northeast region who rely on this hospital will be directly affected.

There was no prior notice given regarding the increase in treatment fees or other related charges, making the sudden announcement even more distressing. The decision has caused an uproar among patients currently undergoing treatment and their relatives.

Furthermore, patients who previously received free chemotherapy under government schemes such as the Rural Health Mission will now have to pay for chemotherapy drugs, which cost between Rs 50,000 and Rs 70,000 per cycle. Admission to the hospital now requires a security deposit of Rs 10,000, which was not the case earlier.

Hospital authorities clarified that patients covered under government schemes will continue to receive free treatment, but they will now be required to pay cabin fees. The authorities justified the new charges by citing compliance with central healthcare scheme regulations.

The hospital authorities have stated that, since the operations of the State Cancer Institute are now managed by the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF), they had earlier planned to introduce these new rules at the institute. As a pilot project, this initiative began yesterday.

Patients receiving treatment under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) scheme will not have to pay any increased fees. However, patients who are not covered under the scheme or those who started treatment at other hospitals and are continuing their care here will be required to pay the revised fees.

Officials also mentioned that patients under PM-JAY will not have to pay for chemotherapy, while private patients will bear the chemotherapy costs. Those with insurance coverage will also not have to pay for chemotherapy.

Furthermore, the authorities said they will be writing to the central government regarding the fee hike, hoping that other patients will receive some relief from the increased charges.

the patients’ families have urged the Assam Chief Minister to intervene urgently, highlighting the financial hardships the new rules will impose on cancer patients and their families.

