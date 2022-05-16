Talks On Land Border Law Progressing: Lt Gen RP Kalita

Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, the general officer commanding in-chief (GOC) of the Indian army’s Eastern Command on Monday said that the talks on Land Border Law has progressed.

Lt Gen Kalita highlighted the importance of infrastructural development along the international borders with China in Arunachal Pradesh while addressing the media in Guwahati.

However, he said that the Indian army faced difficulties in upgrading the infrastructure along the international border with China due to geographical constraints, as he acknowledged problems at the border.

Kalita said, “Discussions over the implementation of Land Border Laws is underway. We are taking up several infrastructural works along the border with China in Arunachal Pradesh.”

He then said, “Construction of roads and an airport is underway along the Indo-China border. We are ready for any situation that may arise at the borders.”