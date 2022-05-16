Talks On Land Border Law Progressing: Lt Gen RP Kalita

Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, the general officer commanding in-chief (GOC) of the Indian army’s Eastern Command on Monday said that the talks on Land Border Law has progressed.
Lt Gen Kalita highlighted the importance of infrastructural development along the international borders with China in Arunachal Pradesh while addressing the media in Guwahati.
However, he said that the Indian army faced difficulties in upgrading the infrastructure along the international border with China due to geographical constraints, as he acknowledged problems at the border.
Kalita said, “Discussions over the implementation of Land Border Laws is underway. We are taking up several infrastructural works along the border with China in Arunachal Pradesh.”
He then said, “Construction of roads and an airport is underway along the Indo-China border. We are ready for any situation that may arise at the borders.”
The GOC of the Indian army’s Eastern Command also said that plans were in place to develop possible tourist destinations along the borders.
Lt Gen Kalita then spoke on infiltration and insurgency in the Northeast. He admitted that infiltration was taking place in the Northeast and highlighted the law and order in Manipur as a possible weak link.
He further spoke on the recent incidents of youths from Assam joining the militant outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), saying that two districts in Assam in particular were more under the influence of the militant group.
“Those youths involved with crimes are joining up with ULFA-I,” he said.
He also mentioned that the Eastern Command of the Indian army will continue to wage a war against the drugs menace.