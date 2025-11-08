Tarsame Mittal Likely to Appear Before SIT Again Today in Zubeen Death Probe

DSP Bhaskar updated that Tarsame Mittal, the former manager of late singer Zubeen Garg, is expected to appear before the SIT again for further questioning today.

Earlier, Mittal had been under questioning by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for over 11 hours at the CID headquarters. He had appeared at the office at 8:30 AM on Friday morning.

Mittal faced allegations of misappropriating funds intended for patients, which had previously been managed by Zubeen Garg. The SIT also gathered information regarding his direct association with Siddharth Sharma, who was allegedly involved in the case.

Officials confirmed that Mittal was interrogated by senior SIT officers as the investigation continued into the alleged financial irregularities.

Meanwhile, reports confirmed that Mittal had been summoned by the CID to record his statement as part of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the artist’s death. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) had reportedly been questioning several individuals connected to Garg in recent weeks, seeking clarity on financial and managerial irregularities that surfaced after his demise.

Significantly, Sharma’s entry into Zubeen Garg’s management circle reportedly came through Mittal’s recommendation. Investigators believed the two shared a close professional relationship, which might hold key insights into the financial dealings that had recently come to light.

Also Read: Zubeen Gave Music, Others Took Cash? CID Probes Event Contracts