Sonapur Locals Urge ‘No Politics’ at Zubeen Kshetra, Demand Land Be Freed for Construction

Emotions continue to run high among locals near the proposed Zubeen Kshetra (Memorial Site), as residents voiced strong opinions urging the authorities to maintain sanctity and transparency around the project.

Chanting slogans of “Joi Zubeen Da” and “Let there be no politics in Zubeen Kshetra,” locals gathered to express both devotion and concern over the unfolding developments. Many residents reiterated that Zubeen Garg’s legacy should be honoured free from political interference or controversy.

Several locals also criticised those allegedly violating the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by the administration regarding the site. “Some are not following the SOP. The administration must take action if these violations continue,” a resident said, warning that the public will step in if the authorities fail to enforce order.

Community members have also appealed for an end to activities such as alcohol and cannabis consumption near the memorial site, saying such behaviour disrespects the spiritual and cultural significance of the place.

In a more serious allegation, residents claimed that a section of land near the site had been encroached upon. “We know that Minister Ashok Singhal has taken control of nearby land. We appeal to him to vacate that land immediately,” a local leader alleged.

According to local estimates, over 50 bighas of land will be required for the full construction of the Zubeen Kshetra. Residents have further stated that earlier plans to build commercial complexes or high-rise buildings (‘atrālika’) in the area should be scrapped to preserve the sanctity of the memorial.

Locals have decided to submit a formal memorandum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding that the encroached land be released and that the site be developed solely for the purpose of honouring the late musician Zubeen Garg’s cultural legacy.

