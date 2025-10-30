Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner Pays Tribute at Zubeen Garg at Sonapur

A delegation from the Government of Bangladesh arrived at the Zubeen Kshetra on Wednesday to pay heartfelt tribute to the late music legend Zubeen Garg. The delegation was led by Priti Rahman, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh, who offered floral tributes and observed a moment of silence in memory of the beloved artist.

Expressing deep respect, Rahman said Zubeen Garg’s music had transcended borders and touched hearts in Bangladesh as much as in India. “His songs carried the essence of humanity, culture, and emotion, he will always be remembered with love,” she remarked.

The visit by the Bangladeshi representative highlighted the far-reaching impact of Zubeen’s artistry and the shared grief that followed his passing. Even in Bangladesh, a wave of sorrow swept through the music community, as people mourned the loss of an artist whose melodies knew no boundaries.

