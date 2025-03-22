Three Youths Apprehended for Stunt Performance on Moving Car in Guwahati

Guwahati police have apprehended three youths for performing reckless stunts atop a moving vehicle on the city’s streets. The incident, which occurred near Jayanagar on Friday night, involved the trio engaging in dangerous antics while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The accused have been identified as Raj Malakar, Fardin Hussain Choudhury, and Kabya Pallav, all students from different educational institutions. Fardin was seen smoking a cigarette while standing on the car, Raj was in the driver’s seat, and Kabya Pallav was precariously positioned on the open door.

According to reports, the Hyundai Magnite bearing registration number AS 01 EW 3156 had its number plate partially concealed with white paper, seemingly in an attempt to evade identification. The vehicle is registered under the name of Raj Malakar’s elder sister, while Raj himself is a student of Arya Vidyapeeth College, pursuing studies in the Botany department.

Following an investigation, Panbazar police launched an operation and apprehended the trio from Panbazar Railway Colony and Six Mile. The accused hail from different areas—Kabya Pallav is a resident of Hengrabari, Fardin lives in Chachal, and Raj Malakar resides in Panbazar Railway Colony.

Authorities suspect that the youth were intoxicated at the time of the incident, raising concerns over reckless driving and public endangerment in the city.

Police Statement:

"We have apprehended all three individuals. Kabya Pallav is a resident of Hengrabari, Fardin Hussain Choudhury hails from Chachal, and Raj Malakar resides in Panbazar Railway Colony. To conceal their identities, they had covered the last digit of the vehicle’s registration number. The car is registered under the name of Raj Malakar’s elder sister.

Fardin is a student at Sai RNS and recently appeared for his Higher Secondary examinations. Kabya Pallav is a student at Narengi College, while Raj Malakar studies at Arya Vidyapeeth College. The incident occurred in front of KV Jayanagar," stated the Officer-in-Charge of Panbazar Police.

The apprehended individuals are currently in police custody, and further investigations are underway.