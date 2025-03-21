Guwahati Roads Turn Lawless as Unruly Youth Run Amok

As night falls, scenes of chaos and lawlessness continue to unfold on the streets of Guwahati, tarnishing the city’s dignity and prestige. Shocking incidents of reckless behavior have once again raised serious concerns about public safety and law enforcement in the metropolitan area.

Two alarming incidents have come to light, sparking widespread outrage.

Young Man Seen Smoking While Riding on a Moving Vehicle

In the first incident, a young man, seemingly intoxicated, was seen dangerously riding on top of a moving vehicle in Ganeshguri, a lit cigarette in hand. The car’s number plate had been deliberately obscured, with only a partial registration visible: AS01EW315 (the last digit remains unclear). His reckless actions disrupted traffic and posed a grave risk to public safety.

'Siren Gang' Creates Panic in Beltola Market

The second incident unfolded at Beltola Market, where the notorious ‘Siren Gang’ made a reappearance. A vehicle bearing registration number AS01FF3872 was seen blaring an unauthorized siren, creating panic and chaos in the area. The blatant misuse of sirens by private vehicles continues to be a major menace, misleading citizens and challenging law enforcement.

These incidents reflect a growing trend of lawlessness in Guwahati, where reckless youth, emboldened by a lack of strict enforcement, indulge in dangerous acts with impunity. Authorities must take immediate and stringent action to curb such disruptive activities and restore order to the city’s streets.

Will the administration crack down on these violations, or will Guwahati continue to witness its streets turning into a stage for unruly antics? The public awaits decisive action.