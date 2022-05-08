Traffic Arrangements Made In Guwahati Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit

The Guwahati Traffic Police on Sunday announced changes in vehicular traffic movement at certain junctions in the city with Union home minister Amit Shah set to arrive today.
The office of the deputy commissioner of police of traffic in Guwahati informed via an official release that in connection with the visit of the Union minister, there will be diversions and reshuffling of traffic on May 8, 9 and 10.
The notification read, “Diversion or Restrictions on the movement of vehicular traffic in connection with the visit of Shri Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Govt. of India on 8th, 9th & 10th May, 2022.”
According to the release, the following restrictions shall be in place for smooth Traffic management in Guwahati:
No commercial goods carrying vehicles of four wheels and above shall be allowed to ply on NH-27 and NH-17 falling under Guwahati City from 4 am to 9 pm on May 9 and from 4 am to 10 pm on May 10.
No commercial goods carrying vehicles, small, medium or heavy, shall ply on DG Road, AT Road, MG Road, K.LB Road, Taybulla Road, GNB Road, B. Baruah Road, and G.S Road from 4 pm to 9 pm on May 9.
No commercial goods carrying vehicles, small, medium or heavy, shall ply on B. Baruah Road, B.K Kakoty road and GNB Road from 8 am to 2 pm on May 10.
No commercial goods carrying vehicles, small, medium or heavy, shall ply on G.S. road and Panjabari Road from 7 am to 9 pm on May 10.
It may be noted that Union home minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Guwahati tonight for his three-day visit to the state. During his stay, Shah will inaugurate and launch several projects on the first anniversary of the Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government.
On May 10, Shah will address a public rally at the Khanapara field in Guwahati and will inaugurate several projects including Super Speciality Hospital and National Forensic Sciences University.
He will also be laying foundation stone of various projects on the day, including Public Auditoriums, Integrated DC Office, Police Commissionarate Building, Guwahati Police Reserve Bhawan.