Traffic Arrangements Made In Guwahati Ahead Of Amit Shah's Visit

The Guwahati Traffic Police on Sunday announced changes in vehicular traffic movement at certain junctions in the city with Union home minister Amit Shah set to arrive today.

The office of the deputy commissioner of police of traffic in Guwahati informed via an official release that in connection with the visit of the Union minister, there will be diversions and reshuffling of traffic on May 8, 9 and 10.

The notification read, “Diversion or Restrictions on the movement of vehicular traffic in connection with the visit of Shri Amit Shah, Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation, Govt. of India on 8th, 9th & 10th May, 2022.”

According to the release, the following restrictions shall be in place for smooth Traffic management in Guwahati: