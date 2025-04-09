Traffic Congestion Forces Sachin Tendulkar to Cancel Kamakhya Visit, Alters Route

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has canceled his planned visit to the Kamakhya Temple due to time constraints. His family is set to depart for Mumbai at 5 PM today.

Meanwhile, heavy traffic congestion at the Jorabat-Khanapara route has forced a change in Tendulkar’s return route from Kaziranga. His convoy will now take an alternative path via Digaru, passing through the Army Camp and exiting through Narengi.

After reaching Guwahati, he will head straight to Hotel Radisson Blu for a brief rest before flying to Mumbai.

