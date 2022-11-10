Several Traffic Rule Violators Fined During Op in Guwahati

The District Transport Department conducted an operation against traffic rule violators on Wednesday night in Guwahati.
According to sources, the operation was led against the drink and drives and traffic violators in the city.
Several violators were fined during the operation.
The operation was conducted to prevent frequent road accidents that are happening in the state.
The department also threatened to be more stringent if the violators are found driving under the influence of alcohol.
For the past few months, Guwahati is reporting several road mishaps.
In September, one person was critically injured in a road accident that occurred in Hatigaon.
A speeding car was completely destroyed after the driver lost control and hit the street lights.