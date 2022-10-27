PM Modi Lauds Efforts After Gujarat Declared 100% 'Har Ghar Jal' State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the Gujarat government on Wednesday after the state was declared 100 per cent ‘Har Ghar Jal’.
Responding to Gujarat minister Rushikesh Patel’s tweet about the state reaching the milestone, PM Modi praised the enthusiasm of the people.
He wrote, “Congratulations to the people of Gujarat...this shows the enthusiasm of the people towards water power.”
"Yet another achievement on the auspicious occasion of #NewYear Gujarat declared as 100% #HarGharJal state. Under eminent leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp ji & efforts of Shri @Rushikeshmla ji, Gujarat's every household is now having "Jal", Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel had tweeted earlier.
PM Modi had announced a 100-days campaign which was launched by the Union Minister of Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on October 2, 2020 to ensure the health and well-being of children by providing clean tap water in schools and Anganwadi centres in the country.
The Jal Jeevan Mission aims for the freedom of mothers and sisters from the centuries-old drudgery of fetching water for households and improving their health, education and socio-economic condition.
Over 8.47 lakh schools, 82 per cent, and 8.67 lakh Anganwadi centres, 78 per cent, across India have been provided with potable tap water supply for drinking and cooking of mid-day meals, etc. A total of 93,000 rainwater harvesting facilities and 1.08 lakh greywater reuse structures have been developed in schools across the country.