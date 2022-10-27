PM Modi Lauds Efforts After Gujarat Declared 100% 'Har Ghar Jal' State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of the Gujarat government on Wednesday after the state was declared 100 per cent ‘Har Ghar Jal’.

Responding to Gujarat minister Rushikesh Patel’s tweet about the state reaching the milestone, PM Modi praised the enthusiasm of the people.

He wrote, “Congratulations to the people of Gujarat...this shows the enthusiasm of the people towards water power.”

"Yet another achievement on the auspicious occasion of #NewYear Gujarat declared as 100% #HarGharJal state. Under eminent leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, CM Shri @Bhupendrapbjp ji & efforts of Shri @Rushikeshmla ji, Gujarat's every household is now having "Jal", Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel had tweeted earlier.