Half-Naked Body of Woman Found in Assam’s Nagaon, Rape Suspected

Body of a woman was found half-naked behind her house in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday morning.
According to sources, the deceased was found half-naked in the jungle behind her house with a rope tied around her neck in Samaguri.
The locals alleged that she, a widow with two children, was raped and murdered by a man named Mridul Bora.
They said that the deceased was harassed by Mridul for a long time and they also witnessed him visiting her house on Wednesday.
She was missing since Wednesday night and even after searching for long duration, she was nowhere to be found.
The body was recovered after the police and magistrate reached the spot.
Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the matter.