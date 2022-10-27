Assam

Half-Naked Body of Woman Found in Assam’s Nagaon, Rape Suspected

The locals alleged that she, a widow with two children, was raped and murdered by a man named Mridul Bora.
Half-Naked Body Found
Half-Naked Body Found
Pratidin Time

Body of a woman was found half-naked behind her house in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the deceased was found half-naked in the jungle behind her house with a rope tied around her neck in Samaguri.

The locals alleged that she, a widow with two children, was raped and murdered by a man named Mridul Bora.

They said that the deceased was harassed by Mridul for a long time and they also witnessed him visiting her house on Wednesday.

Also Read
PM Modi Lauds Efforts After Gujarat Declared 100% 'Har Ghar Jal' State

She was missing since Wednesday night and even after searching for long duration, she was nowhere to be found.

The body was recovered after the police and magistrate reached the spot.

Meanwhile, the police have launched a probe into the matter.

Also Read
Assam: Cannabis Worth Rs 15 Crores Seized in Jorabat
Nagaon
Rape and murder
Half-Naked Body

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com