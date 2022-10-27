Half-Naked Body of Woman Found in Assam’s Nagaon, Rape Suspected

Body of a woman was found half-naked behind her house in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday morning.

According to sources, the deceased was found half-naked in the jungle behind her house with a rope tied around her neck in Samaguri.

The locals alleged that she, a widow with two children, was raped and murdered by a man named Mridul Bora.

They said that the deceased was harassed by Mridul for a long time and they also witnessed him visiting her house on Wednesday.