Two Nabbed With Fake Currency Worth Rs 3 Lakh Near Guwahati Airport

Borjhar Police in collaboration with CISF personnel apprehended two individuals near Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, for possessing counterfeit currency worth approximately Rs 3 lakh.

Advertisment

The arrests were made during a routine security check at the airport’s entry point. The two suspects had arrived from Maligaon Railway Station in an auto-rickshaw. During the joint frisking operation, security personnel flagged a suspicious bag carried by the duo.

As officers moved in to inspect the bag, the suspects attempted to flee the scene. However, Borjhar Police managed to chase them down and successfully took them into custody.

Upon inspection of the bag, authorities recovered fake currency amounting to nearly Rs 3 lakh. The detained individuals have been identified as Kranti Kiran and Bidyadhar of Hyderabad.