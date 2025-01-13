Guwahati: STF Seizes Rs. 11.31 Lakh in Fake Currency, Two Arrested

In a significant operation, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police seized Rs.11,31,500 in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) during a raid in the Ganeshguri area of Guwahati on Monday afternoon (January 13, 2025). The raid led to the apprehension of two individuals involved in the counterfeit currency racket.

Advertisment

The seized fake currency consisted of 2,263 notes of Rs. 500 denomination. In addition to the counterfeit notes, authorities also recovered three mobile phones and a sum of Rs. 400 in cash.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ruful Amin (22) and Jakir Hussain (30). Amin is from Islampur, Laluk, Lakhimpur District, and Hussain hails from Saru-Dampur, Hajo, Kamrup District. Both were residing at Mathura Nagar, Axomi Path, Dispur, Kamrup (M) District.

The STF has initiated the necessary formalities, and investigations are ongoing. Authorities are now probing the counterfeit currency network, with the possibility of further arrests. This operation highlights STF Assam's ongoing efforts to combat financial crimes and safeguard the economy.