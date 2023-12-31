ULFA Will Be Disbanded In 10-15 Days: Pro-Talk Leaders In Guwahati

They said, "There is a fake press release being circulated in the media. From here on, what Paresh Baruah does is up to him. He was the one who taught us how to fire a weapon. However, as the chief minister has said, there have been positive talks lately. In the upcoming 10-15 days, ULFA will be disbanded. We will surrender all our arms and ammunition to the government. ULFA pro-talk faction does not hold any political ambitions. There will not be any political leaders coming from us. Our aim was always has been the same."