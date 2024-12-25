Vajpayee Ji’s Vision Led Northeast’s Development: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday, hailed the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, attributing much of the Northeast's current development trajectory to his leadership.

Speaking at the unveiling of a statue of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 100th birth anniversary in Adabari, Sarma emphasized the lasting impact of Vajpayee’s policies on the region.

Sarma recalled how Vajpayee’s foresight laid the groundwork for the region's progress through key initiatives like the establishment of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and the signing of the historic Bodoland Accord. “In his first cabinet, Vajpayee created the DoNER Ministry with Arun Shourie as the Minister,” Sarma said, underscoring the strategic importance of the move.

The Chief Minister reflected on the state of the region at the time, pointing out that Assam’s budget was roughly Rs 20,000 to 25,000 crore, while Meghalaya and Manipur had budgets of only Rs 1,000 to 1,200 crore. Recognizing the development gap, Vajpayee took bold steps to remedy the situation.

"Vajpayee's vision was clear: 10% of the country’s annual budget must flow into the Northeast," Sarma said. This decision was instrumental in addressing the region's developmental challenges, especially in light of the lack of private investments and the ongoing insurgency issues.

Sarma also highlighted Vajpayee’s creation of the Non-Lapsable Central Pool of Resources (NLCPR), ensuring that unused funds would be reallocated to the states for developmental projects. This move, according to Sarma, was pivotal in ensuring the region received much-needed resources for its growth.

The Chief Minister further praised Vajpayee for his role in fostering peace and progress in Assam's Bodoland region, noting that the former Prime Minister signed the Bodoland Accord in 2003.

Sarma said, “Vajpayee planted the seed of peace in Bodoland, and today, Bodoland walks the path of progress and development.”

Additionally, Sarma credited Vajpayee’s leadership for key infrastructural advancements, such as the development of National Highways, the Maligaon flyover, the Bogibeel and Naranarayan bridges, and the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh. Sarma also mentioned how Vajpayee’s tenure saw the awarding of the Bharat Ratna to Gopinath Bordoloi, further cementing his commitment to Assam and the Northeast.

Sarma concluded by recalling how, during Vajpayee's tenure, the former Prime Minister had waived Assam’s share of funds for panchayat elections, ensuring the timely release of Centre’s funds to the state.

“Only after the Centre’s funds were released did money begin flowing into the panchayats of Assam,” Sarma added, highlighting the practical impact of Vajpayee’s decisions on the state’s governance.

In his tribute, Sarma reiterated that Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision and contributions to the Northeast’s development continue to shape the region’s progress today.