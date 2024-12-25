Assam CM Reviews Development Projects in Tinsukia, Directs Timely Completion

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held an extensive review meeting on Tuesday to evaluate the progress of various central and state government initiatives in the Sadiya constituency of Tinsukia district. The meeting, conducted at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Dibrugarh, focused on key developmental projects and infrastructure improvements.

During the meeting, CM Sarma discussed flood prevention measures, including constructing a new embankment on the southern side of Laina Lowapati under the Water Resources Department. He directed officials to undertake dredging activities and address erosion-prone areas in Lakhimi Pathar by deploying porcupines. To enhance electrification, he stressed connecting Amarpur GP to the central power grid.

Healthcare was another priority, with the Chief Minister instructing the National Health Mission to appoint a doctor at the Amarpur Riverine Primary Health Centre. He also directed the Revenue Department to complete a survey of 31 NC villages in Saikhowa to facilitate the proposal for a new revenue circle. Additionally, CM Sarma announced plans to establish a rice and mustard procurement center in northern Sadiya, while addressing the need for a dairy farming project in Dhala-Sadiya and land allocation for agricultural cooperatives for returning ULFA cadres.

Resettlement issues for families migrating from Arunachal Pradesh and those affected by erosion in Katia village were discussed, alongside disputes between residents of Kakopathar, Ambikapur, and Tarani Gaon villages and the Forest Department. CM Sarma urged the District Commissioner to expedite applications under the Vasundhara Scheme and stressed the importance of proper settlement for Laika-Dodhia residents in Sadiya.

The review included updates on the Bir Lachit Stadium complex in Chapakhowa, the indoor stadium in Kakopathar, and the statue of Bhupen Hazarika at Dhola-Sadiya Bridge. He directed departments to ensure these projects are completed within stipulated timelines. Discussions also extended to infrastructure development, including widening NH 115 from Islampur to Shantipur, constructing a safety embankment in Saikhowa, and addressing issues related to land acquisition for projects like cold storage facilities.

Further, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of education and welfare, directing officials to address school dropouts, improve single-teacher schools, and enhance the midday meal program. He urged local MLAs and District Commissioners to visit tea garden model schools and work towards increasing student enrollment. The CM also reviewed schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Mahatma Gandhi NREGA, Ayushman Bharat, and the Atmanirbhar Assam initiative.

The local MLA proposed establishing a nursing school, constructing a bridge to Amarpur, recruiting staff for the Agriculture Department, and setting up a stone quarry. CM Sarma assured positive steps toward these suggestions. He also reviewed the progress of projects in Tinsukia, such as the flyover near Tinsukia Medical College, Na-Pukhuri Park, and the underpass at Rongagora Road.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister visited the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh, where he reviewed the facility's overall functioning. Discussions included constructing a new residential colony at a cost of ₹300 crore to replace old accommodations for staff. He stressed the need for a facilitation center for tea garden workers to provide medical assistance and blood storage facilities.

Senior officials, including MP Pradan Baruah, MLA Bolin Chetia, and Additional Chief Secretaries Syedain Abbasi and A.K. Tiwari, along with other key stakeholders, attended the meeting. The Chief Minister concluded by instructing the concerned departments to expedite the execution of decisions made during the review and ensure tangible outcomes for the benefit of the region.

