Atal Bihari Vajpayee The 'Architect of Modern India': PM Modi

On the 100th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the late BJP leader as the architect of India’s transition into the 21st century. In an article published across several newspapers, Modi praised Vajpayee for ushering in transformative reforms that paved the way for India's economic rise, moving away from an economic philosophy that fostered cronyism and stagnation.

Modi reflected on Vajpayee's long parliamentary career, during which he spent much time in the opposition but never bore any bitterness, despite harsh attacks from the Congress, which even called him a "traitor." The Prime Minister described Vajpayee as "a statesman who continues to inspire countless people."

Highlighting Vajpayee's leadership during a politically unstable period in the '90s, Modi said that Vajpayee provided stable governance when the country was skeptical about the government's ability to deliver, especially with four general elections held within a span of nine years. "He provided stable and effective governance at a time when people were getting impatient and sceptical," Modi said.

Coming from humble origins, Vajpayee understood the struggles of ordinary citizens and believed in the transformative power of good governance, Modi remarked. He noted that the lasting impact of Vajpayee's leadership is evident in numerous sectors.

Modi credited Vajpayee’s era for significant progress in information technology, telecom, and communications. "The NDA government under Atal ji made the first serious attempt to make technology accessible to citizens," Modi said, adding that the visionary Golden Quadrilateral Project, which connected India’s vast expanse, was a standout initiative.

Additionally, the Prime Minister mentioned the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana and the expansion of Metro connectivity, particularly highlighting the Delhi Metro as an exemplary infrastructure project. "The Vajpayee government not only boosted economic growth but also brought distant regions closer, fostering unity and integration," he said.

Modi also recognized initiatives like the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, emphasizing how Vajpayee envisioned an India where modern education would be accessible to all, especially the poor and marginalized. He praised Vajpayee’s leadership during the nuclear tests, describing his ability to stand firm in the face of international criticism. "The world was stunned that India had done the tests and expressed their anger in no uncertain terms. Any ordinary leader would have buckled, but Atal ji was made differently," Modi said, recalling how India stood resolute and even conducted another set of tests shortly after.

The Prime Minister also lauded Vajpayee for his deep-rooted connection to Indian culture, citing his historic speech in Hindi at the United Nations as India’s External Affairs Minister. Vajpayee’s magnetic persona, love for literature, and expression enriched his leadership, Modi added.

Concluding, Modi expressed his privilege in having learned from Vajpayee, saying, "For so many Bharatiya Janata Party members like me, it is our privilege that we were able to learn and interact with a person like Vajpayee." He emphasized that Vajpayee always chose ideology over power and was able to present an alternative worldview to the Congress, demonstrating that such a vision could succeed. Modi urged the nation to rededicate themselves to realizing Vajpayee's ideals and fulfilling his vision for India.