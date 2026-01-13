Basistha Police Conduct Fresh Anti-Drug Operation, Seize Large Quantity of Heroin

The Basistha Police in the capital city of Guwahati carried out a fresh anti-narcotics operation and seized a substantial quantity of heroin during a raid at Jorabat, based on a tip-off from a confidential source.

According to police, the operation was conducted targeting drug trafficking along the Guwahati–Sonapur route. During the raid, police intercepted a passenger auto-rickshaw bearing registration number AS-01 JC 7527, which was heading from Guwahati towards Sonapur.

Upon search, the police recovered 60 grams of banned heroin, which had been concealed inside five soap cases. In addition to the narcotics, three mobile phones were also seized from the accused.

Three alleged drug peddlers have been arrested in connection with the case. They have been identified as Chokibul Islam of Barpeta, Nazarul Islam of Morigaon, and Manoj Singh of Sonapur.

Police officials said that further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and to identify any wider drug trafficking network linked to the accused.

